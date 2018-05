Richard & Kim spoke with Port Stephens Mayor, Ryan Palmer, who was behind the push to offer rate relief for those residents living within the PFAS contaminated ‘Red Zone’ at Williamtown. Councillors at last night’s meeting voted in favour of reducing the rates for those properties affected – It will now go on public exhibition for 28 days.

