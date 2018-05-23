The Royal Wedding, what did the body language show- Allan Pease observations

America (and Hollywood) is moving in to Buckingham palace, from Chicago bishops bringing gospel into St George’s Chapel, so how did the royals and dare we say the upper class react to the invasion and the change of customs!

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Allan-Pease-23052018.mp3



http://www.peaseinternational.com

Our VIP Weekends are all about you discovering the rest of your life!

We offer two VIP programs and strictly limit these to 30 people, so you get the opportunity to learn directly from Allan and Barbara Pease in a closed, intimate setting. And you ask them the questions that matter to you!

Weekend One: THE ANSWER

Take a deep dive into Allan and Barbara’s latest and most exciting work at the “THE ANSWER”.

Over this weekend, you will discover:

• How to decide what you really want from life

• How to program your brain’s RAS to achieve anything you want

• How to use affirmations and visualization for BIG results

• How to overcome obstacles, roadblocks or people in your life who may be holding you back from achieving your true potential.

In our bonus sessions, you’ll learn powerful relationship and body language skills that will help you create and keep enduring and rewarding relationships with others.

If you are looking for the spark to ignite your life and

unlock your real potential, this is the weekend for you.

JOIN US: NOVEMBER 10th & 11th 2018 or call (07) 5445 5600 or email if you have questions.

Weekend Two: COMMUNICATING FOR SUCCESS

This is a powerful weekend of learning, covering topics including Face-to-Face Communication & People Skills, Body Language, Developing Powerful Relationships with the Opposite sex – and more.

Over this weekend, you’ll learn:

• Why you are where you are in life and how to get to where you want to be

• How to make personal and professional relationships give you what you want

• How to live with, manage and persuade a man or a woman

• And, as a bonus you’ll also learn Allan’s internationally acclaimed sales and negotiation system, Questions Are The Answers, which will show you how to get to “Yes”

JOIN US: AUGUST 11th & 12th 2018 or call (07) 5445 5600 or email if you have questions.

Both THE ANSWER and COMMUNICATING FOR SUCCESS VIP Weekends are designed around you. Coaching programs can run into the tens of thousands. For an investment in yourself of $1697, our VIP Weekends are the best value coaching weekends – anywhere.

The small group size (maximum 30 people) allows flexibility and a relaxed learning environment so you can invest in valuable time out, as well as ensuring you have the opportunity to talk one-on-one with Allan and Barbara.

Your ticket includes a delicious catered lunch, tea, coffee, snacks and refreshments. It’s an easy online registration or you can email us directly to organise a payment plan.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

11th & 12th August 2018 – Communicating for Success

10th & 11th November 2018 – The Answer

If you would like to register for any of our upcoming VIP events, email for more information.

email address is info@peaseinternational.com