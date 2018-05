One nation has been in the news about the support to the Government budget tax cuts, then withdrawing support, Pauline explains why and one nations plans with immigration, she knows people are sick of the big corporate tax breaks and the immigration plans.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Pauline-Hanson-24052018.mp3

http://www.onenation.org.au

(Image Source Facebook)