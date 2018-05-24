Brent Bultitude Weekly Chat with Mark Latham Mike JamesMay 24, 2018 3:54 amMay 24, 2018 What a week, the Budget is in disarray, with One Nation withdrawing support, Sarah Hanson-Young has displayed a lack of basic history knowledge with incorrect facts… Listen to the podcast here. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Mark-Latham-24052018.mp3 Sen Hanson-Young image source news corp Previous ArticleCelebrating the volunteers of the cancer councilNext ArticlePauline Hanson talks to Brent about the tax cuts and immigration.