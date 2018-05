John Laws best of the week includes the Royal Wedding, US Shootings, Oliver North defending rights to bear arms, priest guilty of sex abuse cover up, Gold Coast commonwealth games contestants over stayed their visas and now applying for refugee status and could cost taxpayers millions of dollars and John took your calls and listened to your thoughts!

Listen to the podcast here

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Best-of-The-John-Laws-Show-2505218.mp3



Call the Johns Laws show on 1300 564652

Weekdays from 9am-12pm on 2HD