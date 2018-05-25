Man Charged Over Alleged Shoal Bay Robbery

A man has been charged over an alleged attempted robbery at Shoal Bay last month.

It’s believed the man tried to steal a cash draw from a premises on Shoal Bay Road just after 1:15pm on the 30th of April.

He reportedly stabbed a staff member in the face before fleeing the scene on foot.

The 24-year-old employee was taken to hospital with a laceration to his face.

Police began investigating the incident and arrested a 25-year-old man at Silverwater yesterday.

He was charged with a number of offences including aggravated break and enter, wounding a person with intent and prevent arrest.

The man has been refused bail and will front Raymond Terrace Local Court on Monday.