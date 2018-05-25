Man Extradited to Newcastle Over Alleged Sexual Assault

A man has been extradited from Victoria over an alleged sexual assault incident in Newcastle.

The incident, which reportedly dates back to May 2016, has been investigated by police since it was reported to them last year.

Victorian authorities arrested a 29-year-old Saudi Arabian National on Tuesday, who was later brought back to Newcastle Police Station.

The man is now facing a raft of charges including five counts of sexual intercourse without consent and two counts of attempted sexual intercourse without consent.