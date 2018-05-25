News chat with Hamish Finlay.

A big week in news, Brent and Hamish chat about Pauline Hansons withdrawing support on tax cuts, changes to Victorian laws after the paramedics attackers walked out of court free, the salvation red shield appeal and living on the $17 a day, Morgan Freeman, Immigration and more.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Hamish-Finlay-25052018.mp3



Who is Hamish Finlay.

Hamish is a self professed news junkie (which is somewhat helpful, given his career choice) who fell in love with radio when he first realised that suits and ties were not a prerequisite in a largely non-visual medium. He’s also originally a Queenslander, which explains his over abundance of intelligence and charm. In his spare time, Hamish enjoys writing his own reviews in the third person.