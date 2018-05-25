News that President Donald Trump withdrawing from talks with Kim Jong Un – Dr Keith Suter

World politics are questionable with Donald Trump withdrawing from planned talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next month, the implications and strategy to the cancellation and if it affects Australian relations to North Korean neighbour China, Dr Keith Suter has analysed the situation for us and explains the complexity.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Dr-Keith-Suter-25052018.mp3

http://www.global-directions.com/

