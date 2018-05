NSW Premier, Gladys Berejiklian spoke with Richard & Kim about her visit to the region today where she will be opening the Newspace building. They also asked her about a number of local issues including, the revitalisation of Newcastle, the port of Newcastle, light rail, the buses, Williamtown contamination & her passion for the NSW Blues. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/2HD-Interview-NSW-Premier.mp3