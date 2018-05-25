WIN Tickets to Evita with Richard and Kim

Listen to Richard and Kim between May 28 and June 1 for your chance to go see Evita starring Tina Arena at the Sydney Opera House in September.

The prize includes 2 tickets to the show and overnight accommodation in Sydney.

EVITA

With more than 20 major awards to its credit, the original Broadway and West End production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical EVITA opens in September 2018, directed by legendary Broadway director Hal Prince and starring Tina Arena.

EVITA charts the story of Eva Peron, wife of Argentine dictator Juan Peron, from her humble beginnings through to the extraordinary wealth, power and status which ultimately led her to be heralded as the ‘spiritual leader of the nation’ by the Argentine people.

Featuring some of the best-loved songs in musical theatre, including Don’t Cry For Me Argentina, On This Night of a Thousand Stars and Another Suitcase in Another Hall, this smash hit show promises to be THE THEATRICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR!

Get your tickets at www.evitathemusical.com.au