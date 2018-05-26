Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie State Workshop – This weekend

This weekend, Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie is proud to host the Rescue Water Craft Operator Professional State Workshop.

Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie Unit Commander Chris Parkinson said “Lake Macquarie has turned on perfect weather for us to host volunteers from up and down the NSW coastline”

9 NSW Marine Rescue Units are taking part across the weekend with more than 20 rescue personnel fine tuning their skills. Simulated rescues will be taking place in the area from Swansea Heads and into the Swansea Channel.

To kick off the morning, a BBQ was held to welcome participants at the Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie Boat Base at Pelican.

Members of the public are asked not to be alarmed if they see a simulated rescue underway



(Images & Word from Garry Luxton)