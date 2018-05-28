Deakin University have done a fast food index – Assoc Prof Gary Sacks chats with Brent

Well,11 fast food companies covering 67% of the population area have been reviewed, and the worst scored just 3/100 (100 being the best) and the best only receiving on 48/100.

Assoc Prof Gary Sacks talks to us about the research and the factors that calculate the the score.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Gary-Sacks-.mp3



Who is Associate Professor Gary Sacks – Deakin University

Associate Professor Gary Sacks is an ARC DECRA Fellow in the Global Obesity Centre at Deakin University. Gary’s research focuses on policies for the prevention of obesity and related non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Gary was awarded an Australian Research Council (ARC) Discovery Early Career Research Award (DECRA) (2016-2018) to conduct research into improving food policy in Australia. His research has been included as part of The Lancet Series on Obesity in 2015 and 2011, and the ACE-Prevention study, which examined the cost-effectiveness of over 100 interventions for disease prevention in Australia. Gary has also co-authored several reports for the World Health Organization. Gary co-founded INFORMAS (International Network for Food and Obesity/NCDs Research, Monitoring and Action Support), a global network of public-interest non-government organisations and researchers that aims to monitor, evaluate and support public and private sector actions to improve food environments and reduce obesity and NCDs. In 2017, Gary led the development of a Food Policy Index for Australia, that assessed Australian governments on their obesity prevention policies.

Gary completed his PhD in Public Health at Deakin University in 2011. His PhD thesis investigated policies for obesity prevention, with a particular focus on the cost-effectiveness of policies for improving the food supply.

Gary has undertaken short-term research placements at the World Health Organization (Switzerland), Harvard University (USA), the University of Oxford (UK), the Northern Territory Department of Health and Community Services (Australia) and the International Telecommunications Union (Switzerland). Prior to entering the field of public health, Gary worked as a management consultant, providing strategic business advice to multi-national corporations and governments in Australia. Gary has tertiary qualifications in economics, information systems and health informatics.