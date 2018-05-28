More Calls for a Wickham Ferry Terminal

Member for Newcastle, Tim Crakanthorp is once again calling on the State Government to consider building a ferry terminal at Wickham.

The calls come following reports that the Hunter Development Corporation is looking to sell-off one of the remaining harbour-side sites at Honeysuckle.

Mr Crackanthorp is insisting that Expressions of Interest for future developments on the site must include a ferry wharf, in a process similar to the sell-off of The Store site.

He says a ferry terminal in the area would be the final piece of the public transport puzzle.

“Now we’ve got the Wickham Interchange there with buses, trains and light rail as well; ferry is the missing link in this particular interchange.”

Mr Crakanthorp says he will continue to lobby Transport Minister, Andrew Constance to take up the opportunity to turn the land into a ferry terminal.

Image: By Abesty [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)], from Wikimedia Commons