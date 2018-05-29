Food Glorious Food with Iain ‘Huey’ Hewitson

This week, Brent and Huey talk gourmet foods like bugs, snakes and more, food photography, silver service, and lots more plus a decadent dessert recipe.

TOBLERONE FONDUE WITH MARSHMALLOWS AND FRESH FRUIT FOR DUNKING

(created not in Switzerland, but in New York, by the Marketing Director of Toblerone)

300 gm Toblerone, in pieces

½ cup cream

a few tablespoons Grand Marnier

Melt in a double boiler over simmering water, without the bottom of the bowl touching the water.

Serve with a selection of fruit, such as strawberries, kiwifruit, pineapple, bananas, etc., etc. and a pile of marshmallows.



Who Is Iain “Huey” Hewitson

Born 4 October 1948 (age 69)

Otaki, New Zealand

Culinary career

Iain “Huey” Hewitson (born 4 October 1948 in Otaki), is a New Zealand-born chef, restaurateur, author, and television personality who moved to Australia in 1972.[1] He is best known for his television involvement with Network Ten. He was also the face of supermarket chain BI-LO.

