Man Charged over Alleged Newcastle Pursuits

A man’s been charged following an alleged pursuit through Newcastle overnight.

Police were patrolling Mordue Parade at Jesmond around 12:45pm when they spotted a red Holden Commodore accelerating away from them.

Officers followed the car onto Janet Street where the driver allegedly failed to pull over.

Police started a chase through Lambton and North Lambton before it was terminated due to safety reasons.

Another officer reportedly spotted the car travelling South on the Inner City Bypass at Charlestown.

A second pursuit commenced, with the driver reportedly reaching speeds of 160km/h through Mount Hutton, Gateshead, Valentine, Warners Bay and Belmont.

Police later found the car at a unit block on Wickham Road at Lambton.

They allegedly found cannabis and methylamphetamine inside the Commodore.

A 41-year-old man was then arrested.

He’s now facing a raft of charges including drug possession, driving while disqualified and Skye’s Law.

He was refused bail to front Newcastle Local Court today.

Image: NSW Police