Meditalk with Dr Ross Walker

Today we find out more about blood pressure, the basics and how it works, the 5 things to keep your blood pressure in good shape, fighting with a spouse can cause chronic pain, Viagra and flu shot could cure cancer and more.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Dr-Ross-Walker-29052018.mp3



About Dr Ross Walker. Dr Walker has a medical practice in Lindfield on the upper north shore of Sydney. He provides a service in all aspects of echocardiography, focusing on stress echocardiography which is a well accepted, accurate method for assessing heart disease, not involving irradiation or injections.