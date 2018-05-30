Centre of Excellence Plan Revealed

The plans for Broadmeadow’s sporting Centre of Excellence have been unveiled today.

The centre will act as a headquarters for the Newcastle Knights, while also providing a base high performance training.

It will feature three new training fields and multi-purpose facilities.

The Government and the Wests Group will both put $10 million towards the project.

The building will be constructed adjacent to the Southern Grandstand of McDonald Jones Stadium.

It’s thought the Newcastle Jets will also use the centre as their home base.

Image: Supplied by the Minister for Sport’s office.