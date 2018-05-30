Is your superannuation costing you money or making you money?

We spoke to Effie Zahos from Money magazine who tells about checking your super performance and asking questions, do a check up and move it if you can get better performance elsewhere.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Effie-Zahos.mp3



www.moneymag.com.au

EFFIE ZAHOS

Editor Effie Zahos started out as a graduate trainee for one of Australia’s major banks. She moved to TV in 1997, kick-starting her career in finance journalism as head researcher for Channel Nine’s Money Show. A regular finance commentator on TV and radio, she is the author of The Great $20 Adventure.