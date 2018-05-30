Brent Bultitude

Is your superannuation costing you money or making you money?

mm

We spoke to Effie Zahos from Money magazine who tells about checking your super performance and asking questions, do a check up and move it if you can get better performance elsewhere.

Listen to the podcast here.


www.moneymag.com.au
EFFIE ZAHOS
Editor Effie Zahos started out as a graduate trainee for one of Australia’s major banks. She moved to TV in 1997, kick-starting her career in finance journalism as head researcher for Channel Nine’s Money Show. A regular finance commentator on TV and radio, she is the author of The Great $20 Adventure.

Previous ArticleNext Article
X
X