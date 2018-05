Well this week Barnaby Joyce is providing entertainment, US TV Network ABC cancels new popular show Roseanne after lead star Roseanne barr posted an offensive Tweet, Kim gives her review of new movie “The Bookshop” which Kim rates 2 1/2 out of 5 stars.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Kim-Bauer-30052016.mp3