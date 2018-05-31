A new “Super Glue” can fix varicose veins – Dr Shannon Thomas

Dr Shannon Thomas is Sydney surgeon who has a relatively new procedure that can cure varicose veins and explains how it all works, and the many benefits including little or no scarring, quick healing and so much more.

Listen to the podcast here.

Visit http://www.specialistvascular.com.au/ for more information.

DR. SHANNON D. THOMAS BSC. MED HONS, MBBS HONS, FRACS

Vascular and Endovascular Surgeon

Specialist small vessel angioplasty techniques to prevent limb amputation, Advanced Varicose Vein Removal, Kidney Transplantation

Dr Thomas is an Australian trained Vascular, Endovascular & Renal Transplant Surgeon who holds appointments at Prince of Wales Hospital and Prince of Wales Private Hospital in Sydney and Southern Highlands Private in Bowral.