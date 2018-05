Investigations are underway following an alleged break-in at Woodberry this morning.

Police say a man broke into a home on Segenhoe Street around 4am and allegedly attacked the 25-year-old resident with a piece of timber.

The alleged offender fled the scene.

The occupant was treated at the property and did not require hospitalisation.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: Bigstock