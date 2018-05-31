Image: Man Behind Abduction Attempt at Adamstown

Police investigating an attempted abduction at Adamstown last weekend have now released an e-fit image of the alleged offender.

It’s believed a man tried to pull a 17-year-old girl into his ca

r, while she was walking along Glebe Road at 6pm Sunday night.

Thankfully, she managed to escape.

Officers are now looking for a man described as being of Caucasian appearance, around 183 centimetres tall with a thin build and wearing a blue hooded jumper.

He was last seen driving east on Glebe Road in a grey Holden Commodore sedan.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.