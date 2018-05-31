Man Robbed at Knifepoint at Newcastle University

Police are on the lookout for a man and a woman following an alleged armed robbery at the University of Newcastle on Thursday night.

At about 8:20pm an 18-year-old man was walking on the grounds of Callaghan Campus, towards Warabrook railway station, when he was approached by two unknown people.

The man then allegedly produced a knife and demanded the 18-year-old hand over his wallet and phone.

They then took the man to an ATM and forced him to withdraw more cash.

The victim was not injured while the offenders were last seen walking out of the university on University Drive.

The incident was then reported to police who’ve since begun investigations.

The male offender has been described as aged in his late 30s or early 40s, solid build, with short hair and a beard.

The female offender has been described as being aged in her late 20s or early 30s, with dark hair.

Police are encouraging anyone with more information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

image credit: Bigstock