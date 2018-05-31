Training yourself to be an early bird. Tips from Dr David Cunnington

Research has proven being an early riser is good for your health, but if your a night owl, can you change, Dr Cunnington says yes and gives some easy tips.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Dr-david-Cunnington.mp3

http://sleephub.com.au/

Who is Dr David Cunnington?



Dr David Cunnington is a specialist sleep physician delivering quality healthcare to clients with complex sleep problems and promoting sleep health through education, research and advocacy.

David is the co-director of Melbourne Sleep Disorders Centre, a multi-disciplinary sleep clinic for the diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders.