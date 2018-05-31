Who shot down the MH17 – Keith Suter has more information

Who actually shot down the plane is the question but the weapon was Russian, a new report has been released and Dr Keith Suters has read it and explains it to us.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Dr-Keith-Suter-31052018-1.mp3



http://www.global-directions.com/

Dr Suter is an experienced, professional and awarded presenter renowned for explaining complex global and business issues in a way his audiences can digest and understand. He is in demand as an MC and conference facilitator. Keith’s tailored keynotes, workshops, facilitated sessions are entertaining, highly compelling and always captivating.

Image source By Darren Koch – http://www.airliners.net/photo/Malaysia-Airlines/Boeing-777-2H6-ER/1776608/L/, GFDL 1.2, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=18056688