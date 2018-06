2HD’s next VIP Advance Screening is Brothers Nest at Reading Cinemas Charlestown on Monday 18th June.

Two brothers’ murder plans go somewhat sideways in this Australian dark comedy. The long-awaited new film from the director of KENNY – starring Shane Jacobson, Clayton Jacobson, Kim Gyngell, Lynette Curran and Sarah Snook.

