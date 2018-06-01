Disqualified Driver Allegedly 60km/h Over Limit at Belford

A woman’s been charged after allegedly being caught speeding almost 60km/h over the speed limit at Belford.
Police say they spotted the 22-year-old travelling at 158km/h along the New England Highway around 9:15pm on Thursday.
Officers reportedly discovered she’d been driving with a disqualified licence.
The woman has been given an infringement for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h and has been charged with driving whilst disqualified second offence.
She’ll front Singleton Local Court on June 28th.
Image: NSW Police