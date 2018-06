Newcastle Country/pop singer- songwriter, Lyn Bowtell spoke with Richard & Kim about the release of her new single ‘Fields of Gold’ & her upcoming concert at Lizottes on June 17. Lyn was also a contestant on ‘The Voice’ last year and was on team Boy George. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Bowtell-Interview-2HD-.mp3