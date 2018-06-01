News chat with Hamish Finlay.

This week Hamish spoke about the news from Barnaby, Pauline, Brian Burston and more

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Hamish-Finlay-1062018.mp3



Who is Hamish Finlay.

Hamish is a self professed news junkie (which is somewhat helpful, given his career choice) who fell in love with radio when he first realised that suits and ties were not a prerequisite in a largely non-visual medium. He’s also originally a Queenslander, which explains his over abundance of intelligence and charm. In his spare time, Hamish enjoys writing his own reviews in the third person.