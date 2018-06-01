News chat with Hamish Finlay.

This week Hamish spoke about the news from Barnaby, Pauline, Brian Burston and more
Who is Hamish Finlay.
Hamish is a self professed news junkie (which is somewhat helpful, given his career choice) who fell in love with radio when he first realised that suits and ties were not a prerequisite in a largely non-visual medium. He’s also originally a Queenslander, which explains his over abundance of intelligence and charm. In his spare time, Hamish enjoys writing his own reviews in the third person.