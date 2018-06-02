Charges Laid over Alleged Lake Macquarie Robberies

Two men have been charged following a series of break-ins in the Lake Macquarie region.

It’s believed cigarettes were stolen from a Gateshead Supermarket in the early hours of Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, while a Redhead post office was also broken into around 1:50 am yesterday.

Shortly after yesterday’s alleged robbery, police stopped a Holden Commodore with two men inside.

Officers searched the car and reportedly found breaking tools and unopened cigarettes.

Both men were arrested.

Investigations found one of the men, a 20-year-old, was allegedly forensically linked to school break-ins back in 2013.

He was charged with a raft of offences and was refused bail to front Newcastle Local Court today.

The other man, a 26-year-old, has also been charged as an accessory after the fact.

He’s been granted conditional bail to front Belmont Local Court on June 20.

Image: Bigstock