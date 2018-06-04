Calls to Remove Spate of Abandoned Cars in Wallsend

The Member for Wallsend is calling on Council and the Roads and Maritime Service (RMS) to step up their game and remove abandoned vehicles from her electorate more efficiently.

Sonia Hornery says she’s concerned about the safety of locals, with a number of cars left on the side of the road being targeted by arsonists.

Newcastle Link Road is supposedly a hot spot, while the back streets of Wallsend are also reportedly littered with the burnt-out shells of cars.

Ms. Hornery says something needs to be done before somebody gets hurt.

“This becomes a major hazard for motorists but also becomes a bush fire hazard with large parcels of housing developments nearby.”

She’s now calling for both parties to take action to make sure abandoned cars are removed in a ‘timely manner.’

Image: By Jamain [GFDL (http://www.gnu.org/copyleft/fdl.html) or CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)], from Wikimedia Commons