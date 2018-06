Its the start of June and Geminis are in their element. Steve Murphy has a look at the week ahead for all star signs as the temperatures cool.Brent asked Steve about a staff members birthday and we were all shocked how accurate his reading was.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Steve-Murphy-04062018.mp3

Steve is Numerologist reading stars signs and has featured on radio for years.

Steve is also available for personal readings on 0404877621.



click here to go to Steve’s Facebook page www.radiohoroscopes.com