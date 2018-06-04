Murray Hartin Poet/Author of Rain from nowhere

Brent played “Rain From Nowhere” By Murray Hartin and received many positive calls, so we arranged to chat to him about the drought, life, poetry and more.

Listen to the Podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Murray-Hartin-.mp3

Visit Murrays Website here.

https://www.murrayhartin.com/