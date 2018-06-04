New Life For Civic Station

Revitalising Newcastle has unveiled its plan for the old Civic Railway station, saying they’ve recently lodged their Development Application with council.

Their plan includes a green space, improved amenities, and ‘attractive paving.’

They want to retain the old railway station building and transform it into a cafe, however they also intend to remove parts of it to allow for better access between Hunter street and the waterfront.

Revitalising Newcastle Program Director Michael Cassel says they consulted with heritage experts and landscape artists in shaping the design.

“Importantly, we have worked hard to consider how people will use this space into the future; it will be an active hub with a Light Rail stop, thriving university, local Museum and waterfront destination all within immediate proximity.” He says

Mr Cassel says the plan will also utilise the former footbridge in the design.

“The heritage experts and landscape architects have designed a way to celebrate the heritage of the footbridge, while also allowing the space to better connect the future university areas and the waterfront.”

Following DA approval processes, construction could commence by the end of the year, with the new public domain opening in the first half of next year.