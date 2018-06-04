Oral Cancer – Tobacco and other causes

Oral Cancer is a serious topic, Brent spoke with Dr Michael Foley and the serious issues and side affects and gives the reasons you need to visit the dentist or doctor.

Dr Michael Foley graduated from the University of Queensland, and has worked mostly in the public sector. He is the Director of Research and Advocacy for Metro North Oral Health Services in Brisbane after spending six years as Director of Brisbane Dental Hospital. Michael holds Masters degrees in Public Health and Epidemiology, and is currently studying for a PhD in dental public health. He was ADAQ President in 2005 and has been involved in water fluoridation advocacy for many years.