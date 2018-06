Today is World Environment Day so it is perfect timing to learn about fighting food waste with OZhavest’s Annika Stott. Annika gives some great advice to reduce waste at home.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Annika-Stott-.mp3

Visit the Fight Food Waste website.



CGI $20bn of food waste in Sydney Harbour_credit Christian Debney Downloadable clip courtesy of Mint Pictures from Food Fighter from Mint Pictures Pty Limited on Vimeo.