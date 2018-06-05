DELAY for Watt Street Re-Opening

Motorists will have to wait a few more days for Watt Street to open up, after road works were delayed by the wet weather.

It was originally scheduled to re-open at 6pm tomorrow.

However, Revitalising Newcastle boss Michael Cassell says the rain has slowed down work on the Supercars track.

“We’re not able to lay the asphalt. It’s a special asphalt that’s part of the Supercars track there and it needs to be fully dry when we lay it.”

While Watt street will now open over the weekend, he says there are still a few closures that drivers should be aware of.

“Stewart Avenue will be closed over the long weekend as well, as we complete works through there and you’ve still got the closure at Worth Place.”

Image: Revitalising Newcastle