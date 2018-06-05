Dr Keith Suter explains Italy, its population, income and immigration.

Italy is under the radar in the media, yet has many dynamic issues and situations. Dr Keith Suter has analysed the situation and discusses about the newly formed government and what it means.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Dr-Keith-Suter-5062018.mp3

http://www.global-directions.com/

