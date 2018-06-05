Maitland’s PFAS Issue: ‘We Want Answers’

Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison is calling on the Environment Minister to explain why the Government was so slow to act on PFAS contamination in local waterways.

The EPA recently issued a warning after the chemical was found in Rutherford’s Stony, Fishery and Wallis creeks.

However, the contamination reportedly stems back to a spillage at the former True Gain oil site which was closed more than 2 years ago.

Ms Aitchison is baffled about why residents have been kept in the dark for so long.

“When the Government becomes aware of pollution and contamination, they have an obligation to report it to the community. The Minister has failed to do that in her duty and that is a disgrace.”

She’s now calling for Gabrielle Upton to put ‘people before pollution’ and finally take action.

“The Minister is very happy to put out media releases but when it comes to actually providing real and practical support to residents and farmers, shes failing.

“This issue has been going on for two years, there’s been no clean up of the site and that’s just unacceptable.”

Image: http://www.jennyaitchison.com.au/