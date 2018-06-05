Newcastle Man Charged With Fraud

A man has been charged in relation to fraud offences worth more than $150,000 in the Newcastle area.

It’s alleged the 36-year-old man fraudulently completed several contracts with people who had no knowledge he was using their details.

Police allege the fraud was committed between December 2017 and February 2018.

The property allegedly fraudulently obtained included tickets and merchandise.

About 2pm on Tuesday, officers from the Newcastle City Police District arrested a 36-year-old man at his Maryland’s home.

He was taken to Newcastle Police Station where he was charged with five-counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception and an outstanding conviction warrant fraud related.

He was refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday.

Image: bigstock