One Hunter resident is $1 million richer today, after taking out the top prize in Wednesday night’s Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at NewsXpress at Wallsend, however the winner is yet to claim their prize.

The agency is urging anyone who may have purchased a ticket at the newsagency based in the Stockland Wallsend Shopping Centre to immediately check their pockets.

They say the ticket was registered.

More to come.