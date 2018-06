Angus Mitchell Maritime Services Executive Director is the State Marine Pollution Controller and has now been activated with Roads and maritine to coordinate and overseeing the clean up effort off the coast of NSW. He explains the situation, and processes in place.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Angus-Mitchell-.mp3

image source http://www.clarkeglobal.com.au