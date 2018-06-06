Food Glorious Food with Iain ‘Huey’ Hewitson

Today Huey reflects on coming to Australia and the food of the time, after a new TV show takes
people back to meals and life at different times of the past.
STEAK DIANE (for 2)
olive oil
butter
2 x 200 gm fillet steaks, well trimmed
sea salt & freshly ground pepper
¼ onion, finely chopped
2 plump garlic cloves, crushed
8 button mushrooms, sliced
brandy
½-¾ cup beef stock
¼ cup cream
Heat a layer of oil and a good knob of butter in a large heavy-bottomed pan. Then seal seasoned steaks on both sides. Remove.
Add the onion, garlic and mushrooms to the pan and gently sauté until tender. Then add a good slurp of brandy and, when the flames die out, add the stock and cream. Bring to the boil and return the steaks and simmer until cooked to the desired degree, adding more stock and/or cream as needed.
