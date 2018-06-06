Food Glorious Food with Iain ‘Huey’ Hewitson

Today Huey reflects on coming to Australia and the food of the time, after a new TV show takes

people back to meals and life at different times of the past.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultidude-and-Iain-Huey-Hewitson-5062018.mp3

STEAK DIANE (for 2)

olive oil

butter

2 x 200 gm fillet steaks, well trimmed

sea salt & freshly ground pepper

¼ onion, finely chopped

2 plump garlic cloves, crushed

8 button mushrooms, sliced

brandy

½-¾ cup beef stock

¼ cup cream

Heat a layer of oil and a good knob of butter in a large heavy-bottomed pan. Then seal seasoned steaks on both sides. Remove.

Add the onion, garlic and mushrooms to the pan and gently sauté until tender. Then add a good slurp of brandy and, when the flames die out, add the stock and cream. Bring to the boil and return the steaks and simmer until cooked to the desired degree, adding more stock and/or cream as needed.



Who Is Iain “Huey” Hewitson

Born 4 October 1948 (age 69)

Otaki, New Zealand

Culinary career

Iain “Huey” Hewitson (born 4 October 1948 in Otaki), is a New Zealand-born chef, restaurateur, author, and television personality who moved to Australia in 1972.[1] He is best known for his television involvement with Network Ten. He was also the face of supermarket chain BI-LO.