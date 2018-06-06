Spate of Home Invasions at Morisset

Police are investigating a series of break-ins at Lake Macquarie overnight.

At around 12am, an 85-year-old woman reportedly saw a man standing in the hallway of her Fassifern Street home, before he fled through a window.

There were also reports of two homes on Newcastle Street at Morisset being broken into just before 5am.

Officers believe that the incidents may be linked.

They’re now on the lookout for a man who’s described as being over 183cm tall, with a thin build and balding hair.

He was last seen walking toward Bridge Street and was wearing long dark pants and a grey knitted top.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.