Tubular Bells for two is coming to Newcastle Brent speaks to Daniel Holdsworth

The original Mike Oldfield Album tubular bells was one man, recording all the instruments one at a time, so 2 men playing it live is insane, Newcastle is not missing out on this experience, Daniel tells about the history of the show and how it came about.

The Show is on at Newcastle Conservatorium of Music at 8PM on the 30th June 2018.

Tickets are $35.00

http://www.tubularbellsfortwo.com/

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Daniel-Holdsworth-.mp3

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/the-harbour-agency-shortwalk-present-tubular-bells-for-two-tickets-44541218985