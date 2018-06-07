Be Careful: Double Demerits now in Place

Police are urging drivers to slow down and stay safe this long weekend, with double demerits now in force.

Officers will be out and about over the next few days, as part of Operation Stay Alert.

They’ll be targeting speeding, drink driving and mobile phone offences in a bid to crack down on dangerous driving behaviour.

With over 150 people having lost their lives on NSW roads so far this year, police are pleading with people to avoid taking risks.

Their operation will wrap up by midnight on Monday.

Image: NSW Police