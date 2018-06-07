STARSTRUCK 2018

2HD is pleased to once again support the upcoming talent in The Hunter Region through our annual partnership as the official radio station of Star Struck.

Starstruck is an annual performing arts extravaganza presented by the Hunter Area of the NSW Department of Education and Communities. In 2018, over 3,000 performers from Hunter Public Schools will sing, dance and act their way through a story of Connections!

Star Stuck 2018 will be staged at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre from June 15.

Friday 15 June 2018 at 10:30am

Friday 15 June 2018 at 7:00pm

Saturday 16 June 2018 at 2:00pm

Saturday 16 June 2018 at 7:00pm

Take a look at last years 25th Anniversary production ‘Shine On’ below.