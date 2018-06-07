Vaccinations Myths # BUSTED – Dr Daniel Layton from the CSIRO

You may have heard that vaccinating your baby cause down syndrome or flu vaccines give you the flu or dont work, well Brent spoke to CSIRO science researcher Dr Daniel Layton to BUST the myths.

Listen to the podcast here.

Who is Dr Daniel Layton.

Dr Daniel Layton completed his PhD at the Australian Animal Health Laboratories CSIRO and went on to undertake a Postdoctoral Fellowship at Monash University. His research specialities include studies into allo and xeno transplantation tolerance induction through bone marrow transplantation and mixed chimerism. These include studies into dendritic cells and hematopoietic stem cells and agents and therapies to reduce myeloablative conditioning. Dr Layton is now a Postdoctoral Fellow at CSIRO and is focussing on emerging infectious diseases. Daniel’s research interest also includes the development of monoclonal antibodies for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes.