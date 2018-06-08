New Green Hills Cinema Officially Unveiled

The final stage of the re-developed Green Hills shopping centre is now here, with the new Hoyts Cinema set to throw open its doors today.

With seven auditoriums in total, all fitted with powered recliners, the theatre promises an experience ‘like no other’ in the Hunter.

The open Candy bar is also expected to be a huge hit.

It’s hoped the cinema will create another 60 local jobs.

The opening comes five days ahead of schedule, marking an end to the $414 million dollar re-development.

By Forest Hill Chase [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)], from Wikimedia Commons